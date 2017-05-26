Pocklington youngsters step out on youth dance platform

East Riding Youth Dance Platform will be returning to Bridlington Spa on Sunday June 11 at 6pm to perform their new dance pieces.

The past 12 weeks have seen dance artists work with groups based in Beverley, Bridlington, Goole, Hornsea, Pocklington, Withernsea, Kingsmill School and Riverside Special School, all devising an exciting array of dance pieces.

Project Co-ordinator and Artistic Director of County Company, Dawn Holgate, from Creative Gateway, said: “I am thrilled to have these groups performing again this year and already looking forward to devising new pieces in the Autumn.

“We are especially proud to be working with professional dance artists Alexandra Doe, Toni-Amanda Killingbeck, Tamar Draper, Samantha Rogerson, Laura Bulless and Kelly-anne Smith, who bring with them years of dance experience and are passing that on to our young people. I have also been working very hard with County Company and they have two very different pieces they will be performing.”

The evening will be the perfect opportunity to come along and look at what East Riding Youth Dance have created, for those who are thinking of joining next year.

The event also welcomes Dazl, a community dance group from Leeds, who will bring with them their infectious combination of enthusiasm, energy and commitment.

The evening promises to be an exciting and stimulating occasion of community youth dance, and all the young people who have recently completed their arts award will be presented with their certificates

Tickets are available priced: Adults £6, Concessions £3.50, from The Spa Box Office on (01262) 678258 or BridSpa.com