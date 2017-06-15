Pocklington students raising funds for !Okaepe Project School

Pocklington School’s 2017 Namibia Expedition Team has been busy organising more activities to raise funds for project work at !Okaepe Project School in northern Namibia, which the Team will be visiting this summer.

The Team has raised £4,760 so far and is now planning two stalls at the school’s sports day on Saturday (17 June) where they hope to further increase this amount.

One stall will sell drinks and homemade cakes and one will sell second hand uniform and sports kit.

Dr Sheena McNamee, organiser of the trip, said: “We’ll be able to buy a polytunnel with the amount we’ve raised so far - and put it up whilst we are there, which will comprise a day’s work for a team of eight students.

“The polytunnel will enable !Okaepe School to grow food for children’s meals and also to sell at market to raise funds for their school.

“The money raised has enabled us to buy lots of sports kit and equipment which we will take out to donate to the School, and we’ll also be buying materials so we can renovate and decorate three classrooms, renovate the playground equipment and put in some seating for the school children to sit on during meal times and outdoor lessons.”

The Team is also hoping to buy 75 mattress and blanket sets for the children who stay at the school, as at the moment many of them sleep on dust floors. The monies raised from the Team’s stalls at Sports Day stalls will help to do this. All funds raised by the Team will go to the Project.

The Team of 16 students and two staff will be working at the school during their visit.

This will be the sixth time students from Pocklington School have been to Southern Africa to undertake project work in schools and old people’s homes and continues the School’s tradition of seeking to make a positive difference to the lives of others.