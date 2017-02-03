Pocklington School to build stronger links with West Hull villages

Interest in sixth form places at one of East Yorkshire’s leading schools, Pocklington School, it at its highest for more than a decade.

That is the message from headmaster Mark Ronan as the school prepares for one of its busiest days of the year, the Sixth Form Open Day tomorrow (Saturday February 4).

The event is a key date in the school’s calendar as current and potential students start to make important decisions about the academic and extension courses that will shape their futures.

Mr Ronan said: “Pocklington remains one of the top choices in the region but recently we have seen a marked increase in the level of interest in our school from parents further afield, including the West Hull villages.

“Traditionally, we have always had a good number of pupils travel daily from such areas as Brough, Elloughton, Swanland, Kirkella and Anlaby but we are hoping those numbers are about to increase. As one parent said, “It takes the same time, with less hassle, to drive from Kirkella to Pocklington in a morning than it does to drive into Hull.”

Mr Ronan added: “We are also seeing parents keen to explore a wider choice for their children’s sixth form education, looking at a range of schools rather than simply the one or two nearest to home. Our focus on the individual, coupled with a breadth of academic, extension and co-curricular choices, makes us an attractive choice. Parents are increasingly looking for something more than examination certificates from their children’s education.

"We know that the sixth form years can be a stressful time for young people and our renowned pastoral care is a key strength of our school. We are clearly leading the way in the region in pupil wellbeing through innovation, investment and training in this hugely important aspect of educational provision."

Pocklington School was founded in 1514 and is one of the most respected schools in the North. In addition to its highly rated academic record and state-of-the-art facilities, it has extensive sports grounds and provides a wide range of sporting and out-door activities.