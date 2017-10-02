Pocklington School’s new starters

Here are the reception class and new pre-school starters at Pocklington Prep School.

The pre-schoolers have already found a place in the local history books as the youngest children to walk in the footsteps of famous ex-pupil William Wilberforce.

Perhaps more importantly, both reception and pre-school starters have settled in, made new friends, enjoyed everything from PE and French to outdoor education and found a very special place in the hearts of the children and staff who play and work at Pocklington Prep School.

Attention all local schools – would you like to see your new starters featured in the Pocklington Post newspaper? If the answer is yes, please send in your picture along with around 150 words to news@pocklingtontoday.co.uk