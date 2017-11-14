Pocklington School holds open morning

Pocklington School is set to hold an open morning this Saturday (18 November).

Any parent wishing to register or to find out more about the event can go to the admissions section of the school’s website or call 01759 321200.

A school spokesman said: “Pocklington Sixth Form helps students prepare for the future, not just for passing exams.

“Our school week is designed to help students build both academic and employability skills. A wide range of co-curricular and sporting activities help them develop important life skills like teamwork, leadership and innovative thinking.

“Whatever their next steps, students benefit from one-to-one interviews with tutors and specialist advisors.

“Our Old Pocklingtonians are a valuable source of advice and possible work experience, spanning a breadth of careers and continuing beyond school.”