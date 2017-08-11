Pocklington Police column

Throughout August officers will continue operating high visibility patrols of the Pocklington Town Centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include regular checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour), the tennis club (reports of anti-social behaviour) and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Criminal offenders will be challenged robustly, arrested or reported for summons. Penalty Notices for Disorder or warning letters may be used in appropriate cases however, those who offend should expect to be arrested and dealt with if their anti social behaviour amounts to criminal offending. The exercise of discretion should not be expected.

To reduce anti-social behaviour (ASB) and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act.

Crimes in your arera

l Entry was gained into a property in Pocklington, keys taken and a vehicle stolen from the driveway.

l Both sets of number plates were stolen from a vehicle parked on a driveway in Stamford Bridge.

l Entry was gained into a property in Pocklington and cash was stolen.

l A lawn mower was stolen from an insecure shed in a rear garden in Low Catton.

l A garage was damaged.

l Tools were stolen from a building site in Wilberfoss.

Drop-in meetings

PCSO Laura Hudson will be available at Wetwang Village Hall Coffee Morning to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice between 10:30am and noon on the following dates: Tuesday 22 August and Tuesday 26 September.

PCSO Laura Hudson will be available at Market Weighton Methodist Church Coffee Morning to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice between 11am and noon on the following dates: Wednesday 23 August and Wednesday 27 September.

PCSO Nikki Cliffe will be available at the Village Hall, Shiptonthorpe, to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice between 10:30am to 11:30am on Monday 14 September.

PCSO Nikki Cliffe will be available at Market Weighton Library to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice on Wednesday 6 September between 10am and 11am.