Pocklington Police Column

Throughout June officers are continuing our high visibility patrols of the Pocklington Town Centre area to deter potential anti-social behaviour.

These patrols include regular checks on peripheral areas at Pocklington Infants’ School, Maxwell Road (periodic reports of criminal damage and youths causing annoyance), All Saints Church (periodic reports of anti-social behaviour on an evening), the Tennis Club (reports of anti-social behaviour, and town car parks (reports of low level anti-social behaviour).

Criminal offenders will be challenged robustly, arrested or reported for summons.

Penalty Notices for Disorder or warning letters may be used in appropriate cases however, those who offend should expect to be arrested and dealt with if their anti social behaviour amounts to criminal offending.

The exercise of discretion should not be expected.

Vehicle nuisance

Officers are taking action to reduce anti-social behaviour (ASB) and its impact on the communities within the Pocklington area as well as taking positive action against offenders who cause ASB with their vehicles.

Hotspot areas in Pocklington will be checked regularly and any drivers using their cars to cause alarm or distress will be considered for warnings and possible seizure of their vehicles under Section 59 of the Police Reform Act (Two cars were issued with Section 59 warnings in May).

Crimes in the area

l A car wheel arch was scratched by a sharp object causing damage.

l A decked area at Pocklington Infant School has been damaged.

l Two cars parked near Allerthorpe Woods were broken into and coats, a phone, a sat nav, car keys and other items were stolen.

l The tarpaulin wicket covers at Pocklington cricket club have been damaged.

l A trailer and wall were damaged in an attempted theft at a farm near Pocklington.

dROP-IN SURGERIES

PCSO Laura Hudson will be available at Wetwang Village Hall Coffee Morning to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice between 10:30am and noon on Tuesday 18 July.

PCSO Laura Hudson will be available at Market Weighton Methodist Church Coffee Morning to discuss community issues and offer crime prevention advice between 11am and noon on Wednesday 19 July.