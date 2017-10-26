Pocklington man fined £75 for dumping garden waste

A Pocklington man has been fined £75 for littering by East Riding of Yorkshire Council after he was spotted dumping garden waste on a nearby country road.

The council’s streetscene enforcement officers carried out an investigation after a witness reported the incident on 7 August this year.

The man admitted leaving the garden waste on the verge in Feoffee Lane, Yapham, and was issued with a £75 fixed penalty notice.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council continues to remind residents that they are responsible for disposing of their waste properly and legally.

Mike Featherby, head of streetscene services at the council, said: “Garden waste of any kind should not be dumped on the roadside.

“Residents should put garden and food waste into their brown wheelie bin at home, so it can be collected and recycled into compost, or it can be taken to a household waste recycling site.

“The council investigates all reports of fly-tipping and littering and any evidence found will be used to take further action which could include a fixed penalty or prosecution.”

A fixed penalty notice gives people caught littering or fly-tipping the opportunity to discharge liability for the offence but can only be issued when they admit to the offence, otherwise the issue may be taken to court.

Fly-tipping and litter information

Residents can report any fly-tipping or suspicious activity to the council on 01482 393939 or online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/fly-tipping

People are asked not to touch any fly-tipped waste or approach anyone they see fly-tipping.

To find your nearest household waste recycling site visit the council’s website www.eastriding.gov.uk and search for ‘recycling’.