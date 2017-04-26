Pocklington is looking Tour-tastic!

It’s finally here! The Tour de Yorkshire will sprint through Pocklington tomorrow and doesn’t the town look Tour-tastic.

Metre after metre of blue and yellow bunting is draped across almost every building, fence and railing.

Will Ackerley balances on one of the Tour de Yorkshire sculpture

Tour-inspired sculptures have popped up along the route and businesses have decorated their windows to show their support for the cycling event.

Lamp posts have been hit with colourful yarn and the town has its own Tour de Yorkshire ice cream by Swirlz, in Market Place.

Not only has the town been dressed up from head to foot, but the events and entertainment on the day look to ensure that Pocklington is making the most of the event which brings £60million into Yorkshire every year.

Mayor of Pocklington, Cllr David Sykes said: “I see that everyone has worked very hard really to make it look amazing.

The Tour de Yorkshire map and what's on in town

“Everyone has put their heart and soul into the event and I think there is a general consensus that it is going to be a very successful day.

“[The tour] is putting Pocklington on the map. It will draw more people into the town which is what we need and they will spend money.

“We are hoping that the Tour will come back next year.”

Residents have also taken to social media to share their praise and excitement ahead of the event.

Emily Lyons shows off the display at Sue Ryder

One resident posted on Twitter: “Pocklington is definitely ready for the Tour de Yorkshire. Loving the decoration in the town.”

Will Ackerley, from Kilnwick Percy, has won bike trials competitions in the UK and Europe and the 16-year-old is set to perform in Pocklington in the lead-up to the peloton passing through.

Ahead of the event he has been pictured on the sculpture built by AWG Fabrications at Millington Heights for Peter Winn Tyres. Will got onto the seat by riding up the back wheel and hopping onto the platform.

His father, Simon Ackerley said: “He is busy with revising at the moment but still training hard as he is riding at the world championships in China later in the year. He will be riding over some obstacles to provide a spectacle before the tour passes through.”

James Gibbs outside Danbys News.