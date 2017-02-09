Pocklington firm boosted by £20,000 research fund

A Pocklington-based manufacturer of farming disinfectants has cleaned up more than £20,000 to plough back into research thanks to Jumpstart R&D Tax Credit experts.

Biolink, which is based on the industrial estate, manufactures and markets a range of DEFRA approved disinfectants, fungicides, vitamins, cleaners, descalers and water treatment products.

Working with highly specialised chemicals, Biolink knew of the benefit of R&D tax credits but had not claimed because they were unsure of their eligibility.

The company also lacked the manpower to complete the necessary paperwork.

Biolink exports agricultural disinfectants used in animal farming to 17 countries.

Paul Richardson, operations director at Biolink, said: “Because of the specialist nature of some of the chemicals we work with it can be complex and demands people who understand what counts as technical uncertainty.

“Our accountant knew it could be beneficial but they aren’t R&D tax credit experts so suggested we get in some specialist help.

“Jumpstart has a team of dedicated technical specialists for eligible sectors.

“They knew immediately what we were trying to achieve and were able to guide us through the whole process. Because some of our research can take years to come to market they advised us on claiming for consecutive years while that research was ongoing.

“They understood or research, or sector and flagged up things such as people’s time that we would never have included.

“Jumpstart talk our language. In our first year they managed the whole process for us and saved us in excess of £20,000 which we have been able to plough back into research and development.

“Some of the money has enabled us to grow our international customer base; it has been ploughed directly into sales and marketing oversea.”