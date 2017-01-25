Pocklington features on BBC antiques show

Pocklington took centre stage when the area was broadcast as part of the BBC’s Antiques Road Trip.

The popular BBC One show saw Paul Laidlaw up against fellow expert Natasha Sharp in a competition to earn the most money at auction from antiques and collectables they have purchased.

Paul began his bargain quest at Vintage Corner Shop in Pocklington before moving on to Barmby Moor’s Bar Farm Antiques. He said on arrival at Bar Farm: “I would say it is nice to be here, but that is an understatement. My first impression is, I love what I see.”

The expert was so impressed that he purchased all five of his items for auction from the Barmby Moor dealer, including an ammunition box, a seed drill and a potato rake, adding up to £220.

Owner Gregg Huber, 57, said: “The cameras came in August and they have portrayed our business and the area in a good light.

“Paul was very friendly, respectful and knowledgable for the time they were here.”

However the entertaining auction in Norfolk, which was aired on Wednesday, January 18, proved to be a disappointment for Paul with him making a loss on every item he purchased, leaving him £80 out of pocket before fees.

Paul said following the outcome, which was an overwhelming victory for Natasha: “Is that my worst result at auction ever?”

Reflecting on filming, Gregg said: “Paul got a good deal here and was unfortunate that the right people weren’t at the auction. That’s how it goes sometimes I’m afraid.”

The Antiques Road Trip episode is available to view online on BBC iPlayer.