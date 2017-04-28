Pock turns the air blue for the Tour de Yorkshire

The Tour de Yorkshire made its first ever visit to Pocklington this afternoon and the riders were given the warmest of welcomes.

Hundreds of people lined the route as the peloton thundered through the town.

by Poppy Kennedy

Val French, of Breeze and Barmby Moor Pink Ladies cycling group, said: "It's absolutely fantastic so many people have come along already. The town looks fantastic and it would be great if hopefully more people got on their bikes and enjoyed cycling - especially women."

Ray and Judy Watkins have travelled from Leicester to see the Tour. Judy said: "We think Pocklington looks like a lovely town. We got here early and we've found this spot so we're going to stay here and then have a look around Pocklington when the race has been through."

Carol Sharples, 29, from Sutton upon Derwent, said: "It's really exciting our kids have been allowed out of school this afternoon so they can come along and see it. It's great for the town and so many people have come along."

Janet Edwards, 54, who is the manager at the Barnado's children's store in Pocklington, said: "We have had quite a lot of people come in and buy cakes from our bake sale. The town looks fantastic and everyone has made a huge effort."

