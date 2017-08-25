Pock School used as stop-off point for cyclists

Pocklington School played host to 1,500 riders from 58 different countries this month as they took part in the 2017 London-Edinburgh-London cycle challenge.

This is the second time the riders have used the school as a stop-off point as they rode from London to Edinburgh and back in under five days.

Arriving at Pocklington from Louth before heading off to Thirsk on the way up to Edinburgh, the riders covered 1436km which includes 11,128m of climbing.

The school’s sports hall was used as a huge dormitory containing 350 mattresses, blankets and ear plugs where the riders booked a time slot to rest.

Food was available in the dining hall on a 24 hour basis, as were the school’s changing and shower room facilities.

The organisers also provided a free bike repair service for any riders who needed it.

Andrew D’Arcy, domestic bursar at Pocklington School, said: “We were delighted to welcome back the riders, organisers and volunteers of the 2017 London Edinburgh London cycle challenge.

“Our catering and domestic services team did a fantastic job to make sure it all ran smoothly, working through the night for five days until the last rider has slept, showered and eaten on their way back to London. It’s great to see so many nationalities involved and to know that we’ve played a part in helping them complete the challenge.”