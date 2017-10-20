Pock School show tickets now on sale

Tickets are now on sale for Pocklington Senior School’s production of Animal Farm – a physical adaptation of George Orwell’s novel starring pupils and staff.

The performance stars sixth formers, fifth year and fourth year pupils, and staff.

The School’s Tom Stoppard Theatre will become a farmyard full of mud and steel, with the energy and physicality of the characters providing sharp contrast to their harsh environment.

Music adds to the atmosphere of the tyrannical, uncompromising world depicted, as the corrupting influence of power sees revolutionary idealism quashed by another dictatorship.

The production also has modern relevance, with nods to Donald Trump’s proposed wall across Mexico; the rise of far right and far left groups; migration; dictatorships; modern slavery; tribalism; and the power of articulate educated people to control the inarticulate and under-educated.

Headmaster Mark Ronan and History teacher Adam Hall also have roles in the production, which will run for three nights, from Tuesday 21 November to Thursday 23 November.

Tickets for the play, which is not suitable for young children, are priced at £5 each.

They are available from the Pocklington School box office (boxoffice@pocklingtonschool.com), or by calling Jo Metcalfe at the school on 01759 321200.