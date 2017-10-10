Pock residents get behind bus service petition

Members of West Wolds branch of the Labour Party recently held a successful morning of campaigning on Pocklington Market Place.

Local people took time to sign their petition calling on the East Riding Council, Pocklington Town Council and Barmby Moor Parish Council to fund a trial period for a town bus service.

The idea of the trial is to test if there is the demand for a permanent town bus service and is the brain child of the ex-mayor of Pocklington Richard Bryon.

The 198 service used to run on Tuesdays serving the outlying areas of the town.

It was discontinued last year after cutbacks to bus subsidies by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council.

The party would like to see a continuous loop service on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

Mr Bryon said: “Pocklington is expanding rapidly, making it harder for older people and people with mobility issues to access services.

“The doctor’s surgery moved to Beckside so people need help to get there – after all, they pay taxes too.

“We have had discussions with East Yorkshire Motor Services – they have buses available after the school run and are also keen to trial it.”

The local campaign coincided with a day of national campaigning by the Labour Party.

The petition can be signed online. If you would like to add your voice, visit http://east-riding-petitions.firmstep.com/petitions/campaign-pocklington-town-bus-service