Pock Platform Festival needs your votes!

The Platform Festival, organised by the Pocklington Arts Centre, has been nominated in the Best Small Festival and The Grass Roots Festival categories at this year’s UK Festival Awards.
A spokesman for the event said: “Please use your vote to highlight the Platform Festival which was a huge success yet again and very well supported.
“Please go to www.festivalawards.com/vote/ and select Platform Festival in the categories. Voting will run until Monday 23 October with the shortlists announced on Monday 30 October.”
