Plenty to do over the next week

Here is the latest What’s On guide for the Pocklington area.

30 June

Sutton upon Derwent

Party in the Playground: between 3.30pm and 6.30pm. Bouncy castles, inflatable slides, refreshments and something for everyone.

1 July

Burnby

Community Hall: Community Hall: A meeting organised by the North Society of Costume and Textiles between 10.30am and 3.30pm. There will be a Talk by Wendy Taylor about Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps WW1 and a presentation by Scarborough School of Arts Costume Degree Course. This is the Society’s 40th Year and we are coming to Pocklington. Members £12, non-members £15. Call Janet Hull 01904 491001 to book a place or for more information.

Givendale

Givendale House: Open gardens event between 5.30pm and 8.30pm to raise money for Givendale church. £5 entry. Plenty of parking. Bottle tombola and raffle in aid of the church.

3 July

Bempton

RSPB Bempton Cliffs: Come and join a free and friendly health walk at 10am. A 5-mile walk lasting about 2 hours. Stout shoes or boots recommended.

4 July

Driffield

The Bell Hotel: Trad Jazz session from 8.30pm to 10.45pm. Free admission, all welcome.

8 July

Pocklington

All Saints Church: Concert – Brahms’ Requiem, performed by the Pocklington Singers, directed by Michael Cooper and accompanied by Beverley Minster organist Robert Poyser at 7.30pm. Tickets: Adults £7, Concessions £5, Children £1 – available from the Church Office, or Readwell and Wright bookshop or on the door.

North Frodingham

Social Centre: Coffee Morning & Cake Stall between 10am and noon. Cake stall, raffle, games etc. In aid of NOW Community Action Group.

15 July

Pocklington

Burnby Community Hall, The Balk: The Middle 8 Singers will be performing at 2pm. There will be refreshments, lots of chat, a tombola, and delightful music and singing from the choir. Free entry and all funds and donations will go to Progressive Supranuclear Palsy. More details from Michael 01759 306741.

16 July

Huggate

St Mary’s Church: Pimms and Hymns event at 2pm. This will be followed by the Summer Fair at Carters Barn at 3pm. Please join us at either or both events. All will be welcome. All money raised will go towards the purchase of a new church organ.