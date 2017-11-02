Plea for bypass at Stamford Bridge

A new campaign has been launched calling for a by-pass to be built to halt the traffic congestion in Stamford Bridge.

The drive has led to an online petition being created on the East Riding of Yorkshire website so residents can make their voices heard.

The organisers of the petition said the A166 carries more than 10,000 vehicles per day, including approximately 500 HGVs.

A number of residents also believe that traffic levels will increase dramatically due to the two major property developments, Saxon Gate and Godwin Vale on Roman Road, and the new Full Sutton Prison, which will cater for an expected 1017 inmates.

The narrow single lane historic bridge, constructed in 1727, delays traffic on a regular basis and at holiday times can cause massive tailbacks.

Residents said that a bypass would help the wider community and businesses serving the East Riding and York areas.

Colin Clarke, one of the Stamford Bridge residents behind the petition, said: “We are trying to get a petition up and running to show the strength of feeling about the traffic congestion.

“We are hoping that people in the area will go onto the site and sign it.

“A by-pass for Stamford Bridge has been discussed since in 1938. It was discussed in the 1970s and again in 2002.

“In the local transport plan it does say an alternative crossing is needed and we think the congestion is gradually getting worse.

“During busy times traffic can be backed up to Gate Helmsley and beyond.

“By 2021 the traffic will exceed the bridge capacity so something must be done now.

“A number of parish councils in this area have said that a by-pass is needed.

“We would like to see the by-pass totally avoid the village and the new developments to cut the traffic.”

Residents can sign the petition at http://east-riding-petitions.firmstep.com/petitions/new-small-settlements-ease-overdevopment-some-areas