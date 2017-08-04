Play area equipment opening ceremony held

The new £100,000 play area at Holme on Spalding Moor will be officially opened this Saturday (5 August).

Parish Council Chairman Peter Hastings will open the area with Tom Matthews, a playground consultant who has given so much time to support the development.

The event starts at 10am and members of the public are invited to come along.

A spokesman said: “We would like to thank the East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Waste Recycling Environmental Ltd who have provided most of the finance for the play area.”