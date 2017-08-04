Play area equipment opening ceremony held

The new £100,000 play area at Holme on Spalding Moor will be officially opened this Saturday (5 August).
Parish Council Chairman Peter Hastings will open the area with Tom Matthews, a playground consultant who has given so much time to support the development.
The event starts at 10am and members of the public are invited to come along.
A spokesman said: “We would like to thank the East Riding of Yorkshire Council and Waste Recycling Environmental Ltd who have provided most of the finance for the play area.”
Almost Done!
Registering with Pocklington Post means you're ok with our terms and conditions.