Platform Festival nominated for national awards

The Platform Festival, organised by the Pocklington Arts Centre, has been nominated in the Best Small Festival and The Grass Roots Festival categories at this year’s UK Festival Awards.

This is the biggest and most prestigious awards event in the country and the festival needs your votes.

A spokesman for the event said: “Please use your vote to highlight the Platform Festival which was a huge success yet again and well supported by people across the East Riding and much further afield.

“Please go to http://www.festivalawards.com/vote/ and select Platform Festival in the Best Small Festival section.

“Voting will run until Monday 23 October with the shortlists announced on Monday 30 October.”