Plans to bring back 198 town bus service

A new campaign to revive a bus service around Pocklington town centre and Barmby Moor has been launched.

The West Wolds Branch of the Labour Party has outlined its proposals for restoring the 198 bus service.

The 198 service used to run on Tuesdays, serving the outlying areas of the town and running into the depot.

The service was discontinued last year after cutbacks to bus subsidies by the East Riding of Yorkshire Council, but it is hoped it could be reinstated and enlarged to cope with the demands of a growing population.

The proposals, which were discussed at Pocklington Town Council Lighting, Transport and Road Safety Committee, would see the service run for four and a half days a week, running in two loops, which would see three buses an hour stop at the Pocklington Group Practice at Beckside, West Green.

It is envisaged that the buses would serve all the town’s housing estates and could include Barmby Moor.

Richard Bryon,chairman of West Wolds Branch of the Labour Party, said: “Our branch believes in public services and we think this service would be an asset to the town.

“When services were reviewed last year the 198 was one of the routes that were lost. With the town expanding we think there is a need for a bus service.

“The new estates are further out of town so they could be included on the routes.

“We would like to see a continuous loop service on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday mornings.

“If the service runs in two loops, covering each side of the town and going past the surgery every 20 minutes, we think people would use it.

“One of the loops could include Barmby Moor.”

“We understand East Yorkshire Motor Services are interested and the town council committee didn’t throw out our idea. It just comes down to finance to test if the routes would be successful.”

