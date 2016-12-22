Plans begin to make the most of the Tour

Planning has begun following the announcement that Pocklington will host the Tour de Yorkshire in April.

Councillors at a Pocklington Town Council meeting discussed how to make the most out of the cycling extravaganza coming through the town.

For the last two years, Pocklington has narrowly missed out on the Tour with the peloton heading through Market Weighton and Stamford Bridge.

Discussions are taking place to see how local schools, business and residents can get involved and how the town can make the most of the event.

Burnby Hall and Gardens is hoping to get the local schools involved in a craft competition.

Cllr Martin Ratcliffe said: “This summer 2017 is the year for the Major Stewart Arts awards at the gardens which is run for the local schools every two years.

“The suggestion is, and some phone calls I think have already gone out, to ask the schools to produce a decorated bike on the theme of Welcome to Yorkshire, or the best of Yorkshire or team colours as a competition and put the bikes around the gardens over the week before and the week after.”

The council is also looking at staging and using screens to show the race coming to and leaving Pocklington.

Cllr Jo Green also wants to make sure they can get businesses on board.

She said: “One thing I am concerned about is that it is going to be very disruptive for the town and Friday is a big shopping day we need to try and get the businesses on board.” They also considered best dressed window competitions and other ways to get businesses engaged.

Using West Green for additional parking was also suggested.

One thing that is certain, however, is the more blue and yellow bunting, the better.