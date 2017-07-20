Pile of tyres abandoned on Burnby Lane verge

A large number of used tyres have been dumped on Burnby Lane, Pocklington.

Around 50 tyres were left on the thoroughfare by a fly-tipper.

A resident who lives in the area, said: “It is really upsetting to see this type of littering on the verges, especially when there are companies that specialise in recycling tyres.”

Ward councillor Andy Strangeway said: “I have brought this up with the council and they are in the process of being sorted.

“Some were thrown on the public highway and some were left on the landowner’s property.

“It’s absolutely disgraceful, it’s unbelievable.

“From what I am hearing this is not the first time fly-tippers have left items down Burnby Lane.”