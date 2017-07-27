Pianist keyed up by new summer school

Top pianist Manny Vass, fresh from helping to deliver an epic marriage proposal, is now ready for his summer school.

At the summer school Manny is offering top-quality performance coaching for students of all genres, ages, and abilities.

The school will culminate in a concert performance.

Drawing on his international experience as a music business expert he will also give classes on how to market and promote music so that East Riding students can be inspired and get their music heard.

Manny was part of an elaborate proposal which included a helicopter and grand piano at a house on the Oxfordshire-Buckinghamshire border.

His exploits during the successful operation were covered by Classic FM.

Manny, who recently was promoted to senior lecturer at Leeds College of Music, said: “When I returned to Woldgate College to play at their Summer Soiree I was really inspired to see so many fantastic students playing – such high quality music across so many ensembles. It really inspired me and it was a great pleasure to perform myself both as a soloist and accompanying my fellow Woldgate College classmate Katie Wood.

“I now feel it is time for me to give something back to the East Riding and I plan to do so by running my first music performance and music business summer school at Woldgate College over four days over August.”

Total cost for the four days is £100. The school is non-residential and lunch is included.

To register visit emmanuelvass.co.uk.