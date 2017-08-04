Photographers put cubs in the picture

The Wolds Photographic Society came to the rescue of the Pocklington Cubs group when they put out a Facebook appeal.

The cubs were looking to earn their photography badges and asked for help through the Pocklington Community Page.

Society members Robert Bird and Darren Binney volunteered their time so the cubs could learn about the art. The pair held two training sessions with the youngsters – the first one on how a camera works and the second on basic editing and composition.

For their badge the cubs had to take a photo of something that could be used in a tourist brochure, a task which also became a competition.

Mr Bird said: “The standard of the photographs were astounding. We were really pleased with what they managed to achieve.”