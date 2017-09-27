Phoenix rocks with key role in West End show

A schoolboy from Stamford bridge has landed a leading role in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s School of Rock show.

Phoenix Taylor, 11, will play Zack – the lead guitar role in the West End extravaganza.

Phoenix set his sights on performing in the London-based show after seeing the cast perform during the Children in Need night.

Phoenix said he is really enjoying his time on the record breaking West End production.

He said: “I play Zack, and I like him because he plays guitar. He is in a really cool band and they play his song at the end of the show.

“The experience has been really good. We went through rehearsals all summer and that was really fun. I love being on stage with my friends.

“Performing in front of a thousand people is amazing.

“I was watching Children in Need last year and saw the cast perform. I really wanted to do it and my dad made a video which we sent in.

“I wanted to be in the show and worked hard for the next auditions and I was picked.”

Phoenix’s parents, David and Truda Taylor, are understandably proud of his achievement.

Mr Taylor said: “Even though we have had a couple of months to get used to it. It still seems very surreal.

“We are so proud of the commitment he has shown to get this far and the hard work he has done. It is also amazing that he has taken it all in his stride – he loves it so much.”

School of Rock continues at the New London Theatre and is currently booking to 13 January 2019. Visit www.SchoolOfRockTheMusical.co.uk or phone 08448 110052