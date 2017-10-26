Peter’s long service marked at ceremony

The 50th year anniversary and loyal service of Peter Allinson, the Market Weighton Town Council cemetery caretaker, was recently celebrated.

Mr Allinson was presented with a special certificate of achievement by Market Weighton’s deputy mayor, Councillor Derek Cary, at the ceremony.

Mr Allinson has not only been responsible for overseeing more than a thousand interments, he has also maintained the cemetery to the high standard which we have all come to enjoy.

Mr Allinson has also been responsible for the grass cutting in the play parks and the green. Residents will have often seen him in action on a weekend.

Mr Allinson and his wife Hazel have lived in the Cemetery House for more than 50 years and as part of the town council’s recognition for Peter’s long hard and devoted work, the Cemetery House will now be known as ‘Allinson House’.

A spokesman for the council said: “Over his 50 years of service, Peter has seen lots of changes and recently saw the new extension to the Cemetery with land donated from Yorkshire Water.

“Also, with a kind donation from the late Miss Elaine Miles, we have been able to create a memorial garden for people to sit, reflect and enjoy the peaceful surroundings.”