Peter, 64, ready to run his 23rd London Marathon

A Wilberfoss runner, just months away from becoming a pensioner, will race in his 23rd London Marathon.

The 64-year-old bricklayer, Peter Watkinson, has run the 26.2 miles more than 20 times since the age of 41.

Having raised funds for various charities in the past, this year he has chosen to support Age UK when he runs this weekend.

Peter said: “I’m going to be 65 this year and I’ll officially be a pensioner. Age UK have been getting a lot of press lately about how it will be a struggle to support older people.”

It wasn’t until after Peter hit 40 that he ran his first London Marathon.

“I let myself go a bit and I decided to turn my life around a bit and I joined Beverley Athletic Running Club,” added Peter.

And he hasn’t looked back since. Peter has taken on various marathons across the country, the Hell on the Humber endurance race as well as ultra marathons. In the past, Peter has come in with a time that is good for his age, but this year he is just hoping to complete it in under five hours.

His wife, Sue said: “I think it’s amazing, I’m always bigging him up.”

She has hosted various fundraisers and so far Peter has received around £500 in donations.

He has also set up a Just Giving page . To donate online visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/petergrahamwatkinson