Perfect your drama skills at popular Arts Academy

An organisation that delivers arts and theatre skills sessions to five to 16-year-olds is back in action this weekend.

The new Arts Academy sessions will take place on Saturdays between 9:30am and 12:30pm at Woldgate School, starting this Saturday (14 January). There are some places available at the sessions.

The academy’s talented practitioners work within the industry during the week and offer students the benefit of their experience at the popular sessions.

A spokesman for the academy said: “As well as providing excellent coaching in drama, dance and song, the emphasis at the academy is, and always will be, on having fun in a safe, nurturing environment where students can work together as a team and build friendships.

“We have end-of-term review shows so parents and carers can see what we have worked on during the term and can also see how they have progressed.

“In addition, our summer term is spent working on our end-of-year finale with shows that have included Matilda, Shrek, The Lion,The Witch and The Wardrobe and Oliver!

“As we are a not-for-profit organisation, we are able to offer excellent coaching at very competitive prices. Payment options may be available.

“We offer a no-obligation trial session and your child would be most welcome. All of our staff are fully DBS checked and safeguarding is our top priority.”

To find out more about the Arts Adademy email artsacademy@woldgate.net or contact Debbie on 07958 724878.