People and places of the Wolds walk

There is a local walk with a difference this Sunday (21 May) when the Pilgrimage of Grace Heritage Project team leads a heritage walk and commentary on a new route around Bishop Wilton and Givendale, entitled: ‘People and Places of the Western Wolds – the Palace, the Pilgrimage, the Parisi, the Paddock, the Painter and the Pirate’.

It is a circular walk of about 7.5 miles which starts and finishes in Bishop Wilton.

It will illustrate several remarkable but little known local aspects from some 3,000 years of Wolds history from the prehistoric right up to the 19th Century. It begins in the village of Bishop Wilton with its Archbishop’s Palace site and Sykes Church, then goes up the Wolds escarpment to Givendale, with its notable jockey and painter.

The return leg will take in Grimthorpe, the site of an Iron Age hill fort, and an ancient manor house where the upmarket pirate who inspired Gulliver’s Travels grew up before descending back to Bishop Wilton.

Entry is free, enrol by email at john@jrkbrown.plus.com or by telephone 01759 302715. Meet at 10am at the crossroads in Bishop Wilton village.