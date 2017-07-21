Pensioner, 90, prepares to soar for Lupus cause

One incredible Pocklington high flyer is about to take to the skies just two days after his 90th birthday.

Harry Davies, of Northfield Road, is set to take a glider flight on Saturday 29 July following his birthday to accrue funds for a charity close to his heart.

He is hoping to raise funds for Lupus UK as his daugther, Holly Firth-Davies, suffers from the condition.

He originally set himself a target of £500 as he embarked on his fundraising campaign, but thanks to generous donations from people in the area he has already smashed through that barrier.

Mr Davies is now looking to hold a top quality raffle for the cause later in the year.

Mr Davies said: “It’s great news that we have already reached the target and now I just want to raise as much as I can.

“We have had a lot of donations via the JustGiving site so thank you to everyone who has helped.

“Once the flight is over I will be concentrating on the next phase which will be a raffle with fantastic prizes.

“The wonderful members of the Wolds Gliding Club gave us a voucher for a free glider flight and that sparked the idea to hold a raffle.

“Since then two more prizes have been donated: a family day ticket at Burnby Hall Gardens and a signed, framed print by artist Robert Fuller.

“I will be visiting some businesses in Pocklington to try and get some more excellent prizes.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Harrygliderflight to donate to the campaign.