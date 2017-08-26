Penny farthing joins feat

A Bishop Wilton woman who is taking on a tough 1,000-mile challenge has some unusual company for the first three days of her adventure.

Elaine Hirst, 64, who is hoping to cycle to Cadiz in southern Spain to raise funds for the charity War Child, is being accompanied by Roger Davies on a penny farthing.

Mr Davies designs penny farthings, has them manufactured in Taiwan, and then sells them.

Elaine said: “First of all I would like to say a mega thank you to all of you who have supported me in whatever way: practical help and support, donations in kind, of time and contacts, financial donations and masses of encouraging words.

“I have been touched and spurred on by all your support.

“I have almost raised £2,000 of my target of £3,200, and that is amazing before I have even set off!

“Roger is going to be riding the first three days with me and he has agreed to ride it on the penny farthing.

“The idea came to me when I clocked the colour of said machine – it is War Child colours.

“Three consecutive days of 65 miles per day will be no mean feat. It will be the longest journey he has done on a penny farthing. We hope to attract a lot of attention as we go.

“Please continue following me. It should get more interesting once I get going.

“Check out Instagram #1600kmstocadiz.”

Anyone who would like to donate to the cause can visit Elaine’s JustGiving link at www.justgiving/fundraising/1600kmstocadiz