Pedal and the mettle as Elaine completes challenge

A Bishop Wilton cyclist has completed her 1,000-mile journey to Cadiz in Spain.

Elaine Hirst, 64, who was tackling the gruelling task to raise funds for the charity War Child, took just 25 days to complete the task.

She set out to raise £3,000 for the cause but her exploits have inspired people to donate £3,546, 110% of her target, plus £590 Gift Aid.

Elaine said: “I worked hard and there were some challenging moments, but it was a brilliant experience.

“Spain was very welcoming and although most folks thought I was mad, especially riding solo, they then went out of their way to be kind and hospitable.

“Thank you to everyone who has donated funds to War Child.”

Anyone who would like to donate can visit Elaine’s JustGiving link at www.justgiving/fundraising/1600kmstocadiz