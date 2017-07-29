Patient survey helps practice to progress

The Pocklington Group Practice has made a number of changes to the way it operates following its latest patient survey.

Members of the practice and the Patient Participation Group (PPG) have taken onboard the comments and suggestions by patients and have already implemented some of the ideas.

These include a larger television screen in the waiting area and an extension of time a patient’s name is shown on the screen when called for their appointment.

One of the other key changes following the consultation is the introduction of text messages to remind people of impending appointments.

Further changes could be on the at the practice way following the detailed feedback from the survey.

A spokesman for the practice said: “Pocklington Group Practice and the PPG would like to thank all those patients who took the time to complete our latest patient survey.

“We value such participation from our patients highly as your comments and suggestions help us to improve and progress.

“The results have now been analysed and reviewed by the management and the PPG and many of the suggestions have been put in place.

"These include a larger television monitor in the waiting area and an extension of the time an individual's name is shown on the screen when called in for their appointment.

"We have also introduced text messaging as a reminder for appointments, which has been well received; we are working on a number of other suggestions.

“While we carry out regular surveys, we would welcome your feedback at any time as we find it an invaluable source of information, to help us continue to make improvements for the benefit of all.

“You can do this by completing a practice feedback form via our website (www.pocklingtongps.nhs.uk) or by completing a Friends and Family card when you visit the surgery or using the online version, again found on our website.”