Parking set to be free in the run up to Christmas

Parking is likely to be free in the Pocklington and district area over the four weekends before Christmas.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council’s cabinet has been encouraged to support the scheme, which will go into its 10th year if it gets the go-ahead.

Charges will first be dropped on Saturday 2 December, which is the national Small Business Saturday, and motorists will be able to park for free every Saturday and Sunday up until Christmas.

A report to be presented to the cabinet on Tuesday says: “In the current economic climate it is important that the council continues to support local businesses and this proposal seeks to support the local economy by providing free car parking during the key Christmas period.

“It seeks to encourage people to shop locally and to attract additional trade to the town centres in the run up to Christmas.”

The report suggests that by freezing parking charges during December weekends across the county, the council will miss out on £56,000 but it says the amount will be managed within the Highways department budget.