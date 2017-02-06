Para-teddy to the rescue at practice

Pocklington Group Practice is working with Pocklington Lions to promote the ‘Para Ted’ initiative to help young children who have to see a doctor.

The project’s aim is to help staff to engage with young children and assist them in identifying where they feel pain.

Hilary Lagopoulos (Nurse Manager), Steve Wilks , Dr Lewis Pearce, and Dr Shanthi Antill

The GPs and nursing staff will use the teddies, donated by the Lions, to give a young child a simple way of pointing to where it hurts – it will also be used to help calm any nerves.

If the teddy is used during a consultation with a child then, not only do they get to name the teddy, but they get to keep it too.

Steve Wilks, from Pocklington Lions, has said how delighted the Lions are to be working so closely with the community and hope to work with Pocklington Group Practice again on future initiatives.