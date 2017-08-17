Outstanding A-Level results at Woldgate

Students at Woldgate School and Sixth Form College are celebrating after achieving some fantastic results.

Head teacher at Woldgate School, Jonathan Britton, was understandably proud of the students as he revealed the key statistics for this year:

Louis Minion.

48% of all entries (almost half) at the school were graded at A*-A or equivalent

88% of students achieved at least one A*-B grade at A-Level or equivalent.

99% of students achieved at least one A*-C grade at A-Level or equivalent.

100% of students studying vocational qualifications achieved a pass rate equivalent to A*-A at A-Level.

Fran Fitzhenry.

Mr Britton said: “The outstanding results our sixth form students have achieved this year is testament to the dedication and hard work they have demonstrated to achieve their desired outcomes and lay a strong foundation for further study at university, employment or an apprenticeship.

“Results such as these are only possible due to the combination of determination and commitment of students, dedication of staff in delivering high quality teaching and the support of parents to ensure our young people are cared for, supported and challenged to do their very best.

“It is this partnership that enables our young adults to excel in their studies.

“We are very ambitious for our Sixth Form students. I believe pupils, parents, staff and the wider community will continue to see the impact of our plans, building on the record set of individual performances our students secured last year, followed by another set of outstanding results this year - we are very excited by what we can accomplish together.

Edward Mills.

“I feel privileged to lead Woldgate School and Sixth Form College, to be part of this community and to work with these wonderful young people. My focus is to ensure our Sixth Form students thrive as they develop in personality, character and intellect and become highly successful learners and individuals. I am looking forward to seeing our students today as they collect their results and look forward to seeing them in the years ahead as they embark on their chosen careers.”

Katy Lawson, head of sixth form, said: “I am delighted that this year has seen yet another set of outstanding results, with a record number of students achieving A* and A grades across all of their subjects. It has been a genuine privilege to work with each and every student as they have progressed through the Sixth Form; they are a wonderful group of incredibly talented and hard-working young people.”