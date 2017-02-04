Opportunity to join collective and save on home energy bills

Pocklington residents are being offered exclusive market-leading rates for their home energy.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council teamed up with technology partner iChoosr, the UK’s expert in collective energy switching, in 2013 and has been able to deliver savings of £3.5million so far for East Riding residents.

The average saving at the most recent auction for dual fuel customers was £250 per year.

Residents who register before the next auction, which is taking place on Tuesday 14 February, will receive a personal offer letter or email letting them know how much they could save against their current deal.

Councillor Symon Fraser, portfolio holder for asset management, housing and environment at East Riding of Yorkshire Council, said: “We are seeing East Riding residents make real savings on their energy bills.”

To receive a no-obligation offer or find out more about YORSwitch register online at www.eastriding.gov.uk/YORSwitch. Alternatively you can call 01482 393939 between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday for more details.