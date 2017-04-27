Opinion: The council leader’s column with Stephen Parnaby OBE

We’re only a day away from one of the biggest events in Yorkshire’s sporting calendar and this year I’m delighted that Pocklington will be playing a big part in it.

I’m not talking about the darts and doms at your local pub – although I’m sure that has its fair share of excitement and drama.

Even more exciting than that though is the Tour de Yorkshire which this year will see top cyclists racing through the streets of Pocklington and nearby villages tomorrow, hopefully cheered on by thousands of spectators.

East Riding of Yorkshire Council has been a proud supporter of this fantastic event since its launch in 2015 and our financial backing has been worth every penny many times over.

The rewards of the council spending money to ensure the race comes back to the East Riding each year are multiple in terms of the legacy for cycling and positive impact on tourism.

The tour attracts thousands of visitors to the area to witness the race action, which benefits local shops, accommodation providers and other businesses, and the TV exposure provides a further boost with a global audience of millions.

People all over the UK and in nearly 200 countries all over the world will be seeing the East Riding in all its beautiful glory, from thriving market towns like Pocklington to the gorgeous countryside of the Wolds and the coast.

So when the tour whizzes through Pocklington, let’s make sure that the millions of TV viewers see a mass of cheering crowds and the town and villages bedecked in blue and yellow bunting, flags and street furniture.

Thank you to Pocklington Town Council and other local organisations and businesses for getting behind this huge event for the area – I’m sure you’ll all do your part to make this year’s Tour de Yorkshire extra special.