Open garden event at Givendale House

Givendale House, formally Givendale Hall, will be hosting an open gardens event this Saturday (1 July) between 5.30pm and 8.30pm to raise money for Givendale church.

£5 entry will allow you to walk around the gardens while sipping a glass of Pimms or soft drink. There will also be a bottle tombola and a raffle in aid of the church.

A spokesman said: “There is good parking, less able access, and we are pet friendly.

“The views from the house are magnificent, over Ryedale, and as far as the Pennines . The church is worth a visit.”