One person dies after A166 crash near Garrowby

One person has died and two are in a serious condition following a crash on the A166 near Garrowby.

The A166 is expected to remain closed for several more hours after it is confirmed one person has sadly died and two people are in a poorly condition in hospital.

The three people were all travelling in the same vehicle at the time of the collision.

Humberside Police, Ambulance, Helimed, Local Authority and the Fire Service have all been in attendance at the scene. A full road closure has been put in place whilst specialist collision investigators establish the circumstances of the collision.

A spokesperson for Humberside Police said: "The full road closure includes A166 Full Sutton turn off, A166 Skirbenbeck turn off, The Balk, the A166 Youlthorpe junction, A166 Fridaythorpe junction, Barf Lane and Main Street leading to A166.

"If possible, please find alternative routes to avoid the heavy tailbacks and queues."

