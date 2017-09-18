On the run in memory of much-loved uncle

Three family members have taken part in the Great North Run to raise funds in memory of their uncle Harold Taylor, who lived at Stamford Bridge.

Mr Taylor, affectionately known as Hag, was involved with a number of different charitable organisations.

The trio are raising funds for Yorkshire Blood Bike Riders, St Leonard’s Hospice and the Royal British Legion.

They are still hoping to raise £850.

Visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/raisemoneyforhagtaylor to donate to their fundraising campaign.