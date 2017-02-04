On The Beat column with Humberside Police

We all see drivers with their phones held up to their ears when they’re driving and many others drive and text or even live-stream their driving!

The current law means that anyone caught using a mobile phone while driving will be dealt with by means of a traffic offence report, with a £100 fine and three penalty points.

The Humberside Police logo.

In more serious cases, police officers have powers to prosecute drivers for careless or dangerous driving and drivers may also be asked to provide a breath test.

Casualty Reduction Officer PC Simon Carlisle said: “Legislation was introduced way back in 2003 which prohibits the use of hand-held mobile phones whilst driving. But with the advances in hand-held devices and the worrying increases in the use of these devices at the wheel, the law is now being changed again.

“In March, a change of the law will take place to reflect the severity of this offence.

“Not only will those caught get a £200 fixed penalty fine, but if they are caught twice and accrue 12 points they will automatically appear in court and face a fine of up to £1,000 and a driving ban of up to six months.

“One of the biggest changes is that new drivers could face having their licences revoked after the first offence, and to regain their licence must reapply for a provisional licence and may only drive as a learner until they pass further theory and practical tests.

“This process would run up a bill of over £100 on top of the £200 fine so not only is it dangerous, it’ll be a very expensive mistake to make.”