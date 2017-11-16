Nursery places paperwork on naughty step

Blue Sky Day Nursery in Market Weighton has taken the bold step to scrap all ‘unnecessary’ paperwork.

Owner Vivienne Pooleman made this unusual decision after watching the stack of paperwork expected of nursery nurses build to an insurmountable level since opening the nursery in 2005.

The nursery team will now be using the ‘in the moment planning’ method advocated by Anna Ephgrave – a deputy head teacher, consultant and author.

Blue Sky Day Nursery has a team of over 20 nursery workers who struggled to fit the demands of paperwork into the routine of the children’s day.

The team were concerned that the time dedicated to filling in the required paperwork was taking them away from their passion for engaging the children with activities and helping the children learn and develop through play.

Nursery manager Beverley McAllister, who has over 35 years childcare experience, is on hand to ensure that the nursery stays compliant to regulations and that the compulsory paperwork is still completed.

Vivienne said: “Children learn better through play activities if the team are enjoying the activity and not worrying about paperwork. The children will also enjoy it and therefore learn more from it.

“They need the team to spend their time with them to make them feel valued and secure as individuals.

“Parents will continue to see their child’s key worker at the beginning and end of the day for information exchange and updates.”