Not getting into a flap for marathon runners

The East Yorkshire Federation of Women’s Institutes recently provided the flapjacks for the runners at the Hull Marathon and Stage Marathon.

With around 1,600 runners taking part, the federation members knew they would need help to bake 2,000 pieces of flapjack.

They contacted the WI groups across the area who got cooking to make sure the snacks were ready for the race.

A spokesman said: “The flapjacks were very warmly welcomed. Once again, the WI provided incredible results and proved they are inspiring women.”