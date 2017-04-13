Northern Tech league table success for Full Sutton firm

An East Yorkshire Manufacturing Company has been listed on the Northern Tech 100 league table as one of the north’s 100 fastest growing tech companies.

NiteSite, based in Full Sutton, is an award-winning company specialising in innovative infrared night vision products that enable people to turn night into day at a distance of up to 500 metres.

The company was started in 2011 by two brothers, Phil and Dave Craven, who created the first “heads up” infrared night vision systems from their homes.

NiteSite now exports to more than 60 countries across all seven continents and employs 50 people.

The business has doubled turnover annually for the past four years. It is poised to continue this success through its commitment to new product development and the people who make up NiteSite’s extended family.

A spokesman said: “With the recognition of the Queen’s Award received in 2016 and featuring in the top 100 fastest growing tech companies in the North for 2017, NiteSite is set to further strengthen its commitment to innovate accessible and rewarding products the world over.”

Visit www.nitesite.com to find out more about the successful company.