Northern right on track with its commuters

The train company that operates services out of Dewsbury station is continuing to improve in customer satisfaction surveys.

Northern is hoping to build on this success as it starts to modernise rail services across the Yorkshire area.

Overall journey satisfaction among Northern’s customers has risen to 83%, according to the latest figures released as part of the National Rail Passenger Survey.

Transport Focus last week released the results from its independent survey of Northern customers, providing a valuable insight into their opinions and experiences.

As well as the overall increase in customer satisfaction, the majority of customers (83%) feel Northern operates a punctual service, while 86% of those surveyed were satisfied with the speed of their journeys.

Satisfaction with both measures has increased since the previous survey.

The quality of Northern’s stations was also scrutinised, with 84% of people stating they were satisfied overall.

Meanwhile, 89% of those surveyed were happy with the provision of on-station information and 83% were content with the ticket buying facilities.

Richard Allan, Customer and People Experience Director at Northern, said: “It is encouraging that many of our scores are improving and we have plans in areas where customers want improvement, such as better stations and free wi-fi on trains.

“The first of our refurbished trains are in service, the first new trains are being built, and new facilities are being built at many smaller stations.

“There is much more to come over the next three years as we modernise local rail services for the North.”