No vroom left as bike ride boosts gathering

The North Yorkshire Distinguished Gentleman’s Ride, which raises money for male health issues through the Movember charity, recently headed to Stamford Bridge.

The group’s ride terminated at Backfire – the 3rd Bikes at the Bridge Social.

Paul Garbutt on the run to Stamford Bridge. Photo: Kate Mallender.com

The event was well supported with hospitality by the village businesses. Ward Councillor Andy Burton and Rev Fran Wakefield and her husband were among many other dapper bikers.

Darren Roebuck, owner of A1 Moto in York where the ride started, said the event had been a massive success with £10,167 raised so far for the Movember Foundation.

More than two hundred bikes were on show at the ride.

Councillor Andy Burton, centre, chats with the bikers during the gathering.

Rev Fran Wakefield has fun at the Stamford Bridge event.

The North Yorkshire Distinguished Gentle folk at York Minster.