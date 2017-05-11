Nidderdale walkers raise almost £50,000 for chosen charities

Last Sunday the 24th Harrogate Rotary Charity Walks and Run took place.

The event started from Ripley Town Hall and onwards into Nidderdale, passing by the beautiful display of bluebells in the woods of Ripley Castle.

Manning a check point are Alan Wallace, David Hayes and Brian Stuttard.

Despite it being a dull, cold day more than 500 people took part in the five mile, 10 mile, 20 mile and Assisted Walks – and the newly introduced 20 mile run.

More than £49,500 was raised by the participants for their personal charities.

Among them was 11-year-old Sam from Pateley Bridge who walked 20 miles to raise an impressive £350 for the British Heart Foundation.

A spokesman for the The Rotary Club of Harrogate said: “Preparations will shortly be in place for the 25th Anniversary Charity Walks.

Colin Moxon, Mike Deacon, Fiona Deacon, Janet Carling, Adrian Carling and Debbie Gibson.

“Details will be available soon on the nidderdalewalk.com website.

“The Rotary Club really appreciates the support of Ripley Castle, the village of Ripley, and our sponsors.”

The competitors set off on the 20-mile run.

Elaine Morland, Debbie Callaghan, Jett Asquith and Scarlet Asquith.

Sir Thomas Ingilby prepares to start the Nidderdale Run.

Jamie Pickles, Adrian Kitching, Sue Wild, Rob Goodridge and Stephen Green.