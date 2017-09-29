New yellow lines ‘causing confusion’

Pocklington Ward councillor Andy Strangeway has slammed a new set of yellow lines on the town’s Market Place.

He said the new yellow lines, which appeared on Tuesday, are causing confusion and drivers are frightened to park there.

The new yellow lines on Market Place.

Mr Strangeway said: “These look like double yellow lines and motorists are avoiding the parking bays just in case they get a ticket.

“Parking is a major issue in Pocklington and we need people to use the town centre shops and boost business.

“These lines are confusing and are next to the white parking bay lines.

“I have had people contacting me about them and they are frightened to use the bays.”

A spokesman for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “The lines in question are not double yellow lines, they are single yellow lines at either side of the parking bays and have been put down to reinforce the current parking restrictions in those bays on Market Place.

“Drivers are using the bays as normal without any problem, and no complaints have been made to the council.”